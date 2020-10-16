Mark Floyd Eversberg, 65, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on October 8, 2020 at his home in Leonardtown, MD. Born on September 2, 1955 in Washington, DC. Mark was the loving son of the late Doris Elsie Dawson Eversberg and Frederick Alfred Eversberg. Mark was the loving husband of Rita Mary Eversberg, whom he married on November 7, 1976 in Leonardtown, MD. He is survived by his daughter Beverly Newman (Mark) of Leonardtown, MD, and grandchildren Joshua Mark Newman and Jenna Katheryn Newman, his siblings Michael Eversberg of Hollywood, MD, Matthew Eversberg of Leonardtown, MD, Michelle Cutler of Chaptico, MD, Daniel Eversberg of La Plata, MD, and Denise Rau of Waldorf, MD.

Mark graduated from Chopticon High School in 1974 and earned an Associate’s Degree from the College of Sothern Maryland. He enlisted into the United States Marine Corps on June 16, 1974 and was honorably discharged on December 28, 1976. While in the USMC, Mark earned a Rifle Marksman Badge, National Defense Service Medal, and the Meritorious Mast Award. Mark is a lifelong member of DAV. He then became a copier technician for Konica.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Chapel in Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will follow at 10:30 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Charlie Wharton officiating. Interment will be private.