Edith Coon Ralon, 91

Edith Coon Ralon, age 91, of Lusby, MD, passed away on October 14, 2020. She was born on November 20, 1928 in Cambridge, Ohio, to Stuart Reed Coon and Lillie Leeds Coon. She grew up in Fredericksburg, Virginia and Riverdale, Maryland and graduated from Bladensburg High School in 1947. She married Carlos Kreider Ralon on November 26, 1949. They made their home in Landover, MD before moving to Lusby, MD in 1954.

Carlos and Edith opened Ralon Music in Prince Frederick, MD in 1970. Edith later operated Ralon’s Hallmark Shop for 43 years in Calvert Village Shopping Center, retiring in 2013. Edith and Carlos were active members of Calvary Bible Church, Lusby, since 1954. They were married for 64 years until Carlos’ death in July 2014. She was also preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Harold Coon and Bill Coon.

She is survived by her brother, Carlton (Chris) Coon of Berryville, VA, children, Vicki (Patrick) Presnell of Lusby, Don (Bettye) Ralon of Aiken, SC, Carlton (Debbie) Ralon of Houston, TX, Joel (Cheryl) Ralon of Lusby; Grandchildren Liz (Mike) Ralon-Rackoff, Charlotte, NC, Kate (Ty) Perez, Aiken, SC, Julie (Peter) Allen of Great Mills, MD, Allison (Caleb) Vandenbos of Great Mills, MD, Andrew (Lisa) Ralon of Lake Mary, FL, Audrey Ralon of California, MD, Bradley Ralon, Houston, TX, and nine great-grandchildren.