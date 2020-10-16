Shirley Mae Graham, 85, of Sunderland, Maryland, passed away on October 14, 2020. She was born on April 23, 1935, in Washington , DC, to the late Lester and Edna Colvin Erhardt Sr.

Shirley was employed by the United States Postal Service and was promoted to Postmaster. She served the communities of Benedict and Dunkirk before her retirement. She was a strong survivor and spent the last 15 years fighting cancer. She didn’t want to give up; even in her final days, she was still fighting. She raised her children by herself and loved her family very much. Shirley always looked for the good in people and enjoyed spending time with her friends.

Shirley loved to gamble – slot machines, horse racing, lottery numbers, playing cards, it didn’t matter – and enjoyed her crafts and crocheting. Her delicious pound cakes were praised by those who had the privilege of receiving one during the Christmas season.

Shirley is survived by her children: Eugene Best, Sheryl (John) Griffith, Patricia DeMarr, Jacqueline (Patrick) Blair, John (Marsha) Higgs, William Higgs, and James Higgs. Grandmother of Eugene Jr., Stacey, Charlie, John, Christy, Dan, Moe, Mandy, April, Jayden, and Alli; she is also survived by numerous great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 4 PM until the time of the service at 6 PM, Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, Maryland. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.