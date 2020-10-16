John Joseph Noel, 31 of White Plains, MD, died October 7, 2020, from injuries sustained by an accident.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, John Joseph Noel, his maternal grandparents, Claude and Betty Burns and his aunt, Mary Noel.

John leaves behind his sweet daughter, Destiny Noel (5). He is also survived by his parents, Brian and Laura (Dotson) Noel; paternal grandmother, Angela Noel. Sisters, Jessica Gant (Chris), Justine Noel, and brother Josie Lichliter (Jenn); nephews Harlem Gant, Darius Gant and Owen Lichliter; nieces Cheyenne Eller and Olivia Lichliter; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

John will always be remembered and missed. He had a huge, kind heart, a great sense of humor and a beautiful personality. John was a loyal and good friend to many.

Rest in Peace our sweet man.

Viewing will be held at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, 211 St. Mary’s Avenue, LaPlata MD, Tuesday October 20, 2020, from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Funeral service, Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 11:00 am. Interment following funeral service at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf MD.

In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made:

St. Mary’s School (Destiny’s school), 13735 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown MD 20617

St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105

Intracranial Hypertension Research Foundation, 6517 Buena Vista Drive, Vancouver WA 98661 – Ihrfoundation.org