Rosie Ann (Windsor) Bankert, 81, of Charlotte Hall, MD (formerly of Fort Washington, MD) passed away on October 10, 2020 at the Charlotte Hall Veteran’s Home in Charlotte Hall, MD. She was the beloved wife of the late Douglas Roy Bankert.

Rosie was born on December 6, 1938 in Piscataway, MD to the late Herbert and Hattie Windsor. In addition to her husband, Douglas, Rosie is predeceased by her brothers, John (Jack), H. Raphael, Lawrence (Lonnie) and Paul. She leaves behind her daughters, Denise McCloskey (Dennis) of LaPlata, MD and Sharon Bankert of Brandywine, MD; sisters, Patricia Overby of Accokeek, MD, Mary (Ellie) Mitchell of Foneswood, VA, Eloise Pitts of Montross, VA, Rena Walzel of Fort Washington, MD and Linda Burrows of Waldorf, MD; brothers-in-law, Thomas Pitts, Frederick Walzel and Robert Burrows; four grandchildren: Kyle, Kimberly, Brendan and Michael McCloskey of LaPlata, MD; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

Rosie graduated from Oxon Hill High School. After graduation, she went to work for People’s Life Insurance Company and then went to work for the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, DC. Rosie married her beloved husband, Douglas (Roy) in 1960 and raised her two children. Rosie was an active volunteer at her children’s schools and her parish, St. Mary’s Piscataway in Piscataway, MD. In 1988, she went back to work with the Federal Government as a secretary for the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, DC until her retirement. After her retirement from the government, she went back to work for a short time with the Prince George’s Co. Public Schools as a Food Service Technician.

Rosie enjoyed spending time with her family and joining friends at various Bingos around Southern Maryland.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday October 28, 2020 from 8 AM until 9:45 AM at Sacred Heart Church LaPlata, MD. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 AM. Interment to follow at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery Cheltenham, MD.

In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Spring Dell Center in LaPlata, MD.

