Rex Eagan, 77

It is with great sadness that the family of Rex Eagan announces his passing on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the age of 77.

Rex will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 51 years, Frances (Francy) Eagan; children, Patrick Eagan and Jeffrey Eagan; grandchildren, Breanne Harris, 1 LT Kevin Harris, US Army, Nicholas Harris, Matthew Eagan, and Connor Eagan; brother, John (Jack) Eagan; sister, Carol Hubicsak; numerous nieces and nephews, along with other family members and friends. Rex’s daughter Cynthia Harris-Sola passed away on January 25, 2019.

Rex was born in Charleston, West Virginia in 1943 to Windsor and Helen Eagan. Rex was the youngest of seven children. He attended Marshall University, in Huntington, West Virginia, on an academic scholarship and graduated in 1964 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. While attending Marshall, Rex was an active member of Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) Social Fraternity.

Shortly after graduating, Rex joined the US Navy and commissioned as an officer. In April of 1965, he arrived in country, Da Nang, Vietnam, where he met his ship, the USS Bayfield APA-33. He participated in the first US offensive campaign in the Vietnam War (1965 Operation Starlite), and was thereby proudly a Vietnam Combat Veteran. Rex eventually retired with the rank of Commander, US Naval Reserve.

While completing his active duty service at Patuxent River Naval Air Station, Rex met Francy, and they married in 1969. The couple moved to Huntington, West Virginia where Rex received his Master’s of Business Administration (with concentrations in Accounting and Management) from Marshall University in 1971. He was selected as the first graduate assistant for the School of Business, and was an active member of the American Business Club.

It was there that Rex also began a storied teaching career that would span across decades and include teaching at the graduate and undergraduate levels for Marshall University, University of Maryland, and Florida Institute of Technology, in addition to providing hundreds of courses for the US Navy. While teaching at Marshall, Rex, was given the honor of Teacher of the Year by the student body within the School of Business.

Shortly after receiving his MBA, Rex moved with his family to St. Mary’s County where he embarked on an illustrious career in the field of Department of Defense contracting spanning 45 years.

After heading the Booz Allen and Hamilton office that directly supported the Naval Air Test Center, Rex co-founded, Eagan, McAllister Associates Inc. (“EMA”) in 1984. With amazing colleagues, EMA grew from 2 employees to over 1,000 in fourteen states when Rex left the company in 2000.

Later in his career, Rex owned and managed other successful government contracting companies including Compendium Federal Technology LLC, J. Aguinaldo Group, Inc., and the Sienna Group, LLC. He was also a mergers and acquisitions advisor with Cortland Advisors, LLC.

Rex particularly enjoyed the lifelong friendships and partnerships that he made during his professional career. Moreover, he was proud that his companies supported the US military and its warfighters.

In his spare time, Rex enjoyed traveling the world with his wife and family, shooting pool, hunting, golfing, and making people laugh. He was a lifetime member of the VFW, American Legion, the St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce, Patuxent Partnership, Southern Maryland Navy Alliance, in Rotary International, and was a supporter and benefactor for a number of charitable organizations and community efforts. In addition, he was a proud member of the National Rifle Association (NRA). Rex was a mentor to many and some had the pleasure of calling him Coach.

In his private life, he was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He cherished his family and was so appreciative of his friends and neighbors. Rex was honest, fair, and a wonderful person.

Rex was predeceased by his parents, Windsor and Helen Eagan; daughter, Cynthia Harris-Sola; siblings, Betty Jarrell, Eileen Wentworth, Windsor Eagan, and Helen Pushkin.

A viewing will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM, at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. located at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20622. Prayers will immediately follow and live stream service will be available at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com . A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM, at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 21340 Colton Point Road, Avenue, MD 20609. Burial services at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Bushwood, MD to follow.

In honor of Rex Eagan, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors Foundation, the local VFW, American Legion, and the 7th District Fire and Rescue Squad.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home, Charlotte Hall, Maryland.