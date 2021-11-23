Temple Hills Man Indicted for Murder of 33-Year-Old Woman Killed at her Waldorf Apartment

UPDATE: Detectives Continued Efforts in Homicide Case Lead to Identity and Indictment of Suspect:

On October 25, 2020, at approximately 2:56 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 12300 block of Glenview Place in Waldorf after receiving a call for the report of a death.

When officers arrived, they located the victim, Latoya Hicks, 33, of Waldorf, near the entrance of her apartment with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced deceased. A toddler who was with her was not injured.

Detectives pursued leads for months and subsequently identified the suspect as Jacobi Marquette Williams, 35, of Temple Hills. Williams and Hicks were known to each other.

The case was presented to a Charles County Grand Jury on November 19, 2021, and Williams was indicted for her murder. An arrest warrant was issued.

Williams is currently being held in a detention center in Washington, D.C. for a different charge.

Williams will be charged with first-degree murder in this case when he is extradited to Maryland.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective A. Bringley at 301-609-6499. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives are pursuing leads, and the case does not appear to be random.

The investigation is ongoing.

