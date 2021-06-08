UPDATE: Prince Frederick Man Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Assault

UPDATE 6/8/2021: Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey today announced that Anthony Wayne Crusoe, II, 26, of Prince Frederick, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first degree assault. The charge carries a maximum punishment of 25 years imprisonment.

The incident occurred on November 1, 2020, at the Park and Ride located on Fairgrounds Road in Prince Frederick. On that date, the victim arranged to meet with two females for purposes of engaging in sexual activity.

As the victim was sitting in his vehicle with the females, Crusoe approached with a knife and announced a robbery. A struggle ensued and both the victim and Crusoe were cut. Crusoe fled the scene with the two females and was taken to Calvert Health Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries. The victim was also treated at the same hospital.

It was later determined that Crusoe conspired with the females to set-up the victim and rob him of his property, including his cell phone. The females admitted to their role in the conspiracy.

Sentencing for Mr. Crusoe is set for July 30, 2021. The case was prosecuted by Deputy State’s Attorney James Zafiropulos.



On Monday, November 2, 2020, at approximately 12:03 a.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau were dispatched to CalvertHealth Medical Center for the reported stabbing victim in the emergency room. Patrol Officers and Detectives responded and assumed the investigation.

Upon arrival at the hospital it was learned that there were two people with Injuries.

Investigation determined that a 21-year-old male made arrangements with a female, later identified as Jadan Marie Hawkins, 19, of Germantown, to meet for sexual activity in the parking lot of the park and ride located on Fairgrounds Road, in Prince Frederick. As the male arrived in the parking lot and parked, he observed two black females walking towards his vehicle from a mid-sized dark colored SUV. Jadan Hawkins entered the passenger front seat of his vehicle while a heavy-set female entered the passenger side rear seat, and the two females started to engage in sexual activity with one another to include kissing and touching as the male sat in the driver’s seat. Hawkins then started to perform sexual acts on the male while he was seated in the car.

While the sexual contact was taking place, the male observed a masked black male with long dreadlocks walking towards him in an aggressive manner. The individual that approached the car was later identified as Anthony Wayne Crusoe II, 25, of Prince Frederick. Crusoe brandished a silver folding knife and advised the male of a robbery. Crusoe struck the victim with the open knife in the left hand, and a struggle ensued which included Hawkins helping assault the male victim by kicking him. Hawkins then took the victims cell phone and fled on foot towards the vehicle in which she arrived in. The physical struggle between the male victim and Crusoe continued, and the victim was able to disarm Crusoe and gain control of the knife.

The victim advised that the Crusoe continued to strike him numerous times during the struggle and he was able to grab ahold of the Crusoe’s dreadlocks, and rip several of them out. Both the victim and Crusoe fled in their vehicles, and eventually ended up at the Emergency Room for medical attention at the same time.

Police returned to the scene of the attack and located hair matching the description of the suspects and a knife that matched the description provided by the male victim.

When police interviewed Crusoe at the emergency room while he was seeking medical attention for serious wounds caused by a stabbing, he was under the influence alcohol and was unable to recall any events of the evening, other than that he consumed large amounts of grain alcohol.

Hawkins and the heavy-set unknown female were seen in video surveillance at the hospital dropping off Crusoe at the emergency room entrance and fleeing the scene.

Further Investigation revealed that Hawkins punched and kicked the victim while he was being assaulted by Crusoe and then took his phone during the altercation.

Both Crusoe and Hawkins were charged with Armed Robbery, 1st and 2nd Degree Assault in addition to Theft charges.

Anyone with additional information in regards to this investigation is urged to contact Corporal W. Rector or Det. W. Wells at (410) 535-2800 reference Case # 20-56910. Tipsters may remain anonymous by using the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on our Sheriff’s Office mobile app at https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678.



