Waldorf Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Multiple Robberies

More Arrests Expected as Investigation Continues

UPDATE 7/27/2021: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Monday, July 26, 2021, Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West sentenced Dashawn Fitzgerald Thomason, 19, of Waldorf, to 15 years in prison for Armed Robbery, Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence, Robbery, and two counts of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery.

On May 11, 2021, Thomason entered a guilty plea to the aforementioned charges.

On September 16, 2020, officers responded to the 3000 block of Pilgrims Square in Waldorf for the report of an armed robbery. An investigation revealed that victim Rommel Inman arranged to meet with an individual to purchase marijuana. During the transaction, three male suspects approached Inman and assaulted him. The suspects demanded that Inman give them money and other belongings. One of the suspects produced a handgun. After the suspects received the belongings, they fled.

On October 9, 2020, officers made contact with another victim, Ronnell Benson, and a witness. Benson reported that he was contacted by Thomason, a former schoolmate, via Instagram to film a music video for his friend, later identified as co-defendant Joshua Reginald Michael-Leech.

Benson arrived at the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf and began filming Michael-Leech. During filming, another male suspect put Benson in a chokehold. Michael-Leech then demanded Benson’s belongings. Benson gave his camera and equipment, as well as other items.

In a separate incident on October 20, 2020, officers responded to the CVS Pharmacy located in the 3800 block of Leonardtown Road in Waldorf for the report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, they made contact with victim Umar Ali, who reported he was just robbed at gunpoint and physically assaulted for his belongings. He stated prior to the robbery, he was speaking with a former classmate, co-defendant Pasheun Monique Perry, in her vehicle located in the CVS parking lot. While in the vehicle, Ali was placed in a chokehold by a suspect in the backseat. Two other male suspects, one determined to be Thomason, began punching him, and demanding his belongings. Ali was transported to the hospital for treatment of the injuries he sustained during the robbery.

A week later, on October 27, 2020, officers made contact with another victim, Prince Sherman. Sherman reported being robbed at gunpoint in the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf. An investigation revealed that Thomason, a former schoolmate, reached out to Sherman via Instagram under the guise of being interested in purchasing expensive hoodies. Thomason provided Sherman with a location for the exchange. When Sherman arrived, Thomason was present. Two other male suspects began to approach Sherman. One pulled out a gun, pointed it at him, and demanded his belongings. A woman who was in Sherman’s vehicle attempted to flee once she saw the robbery take place. She was stopped by one of the suspects, who demanded her cellphone. She gave the phone to him out of fear for her safety.

On November 4, 2020, a search warrant was conducted at Thomason’s residence. During the search, a handgun, property of Inman and Benson, as well as other firearm paraphernalia were recovered. Thomason admitted to his involvement in all the robberies.

Before sentencing Thomason to fifteen years, Judge West stated, “This is a major case and what this case has is calculation and planning. It involves luring people who trusted him enough to be lured, who considered him a friend. The victims in this case have been greatly affected by this and the community has been affected by this.”

11/5/2021: Charles County Sheriff’s Office Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division have identified and charged four suspects in connection with at least four citizen armed robberies that occurred between September 16, 2020 – October 27, 2020 in the Waldorf area.

In most cases, the suspects arranged to meet the victims under the guise of purchasing items the victims listed for sale on social media. Once the victim and suspects met, the suspects overpowered the victim by punching, kicking, and choking them, while pointing weapons at the victim as they stole the items that were for sale.

Through tedious investigative work, detectives pursued leads and connected the robberies, subsequently obtaining search warrants and arrest warrants. The search and arrest warrants were served on November 3 at different locations and the following suspects were arrested on scene: Dashawn Fitzpatrick Thomason, formerly known as Deshawn Darnell Moses, 18, of Waldorf; Gary Arthur Robinson, Jr., 19, of Waldorf; and Pasheun Monique Perry, 19, of Waldorf. All three suspects were charged with armed robbery, use of a firearm during a violent crime, assault, and other related charges: An arrest warrant is on file for Joshua Reginald Michael-Leech, 19, of Waldorf charging him with armed robbery, assault, firearm possession and other related charges. Additional arrests are expected.

During the search warrants, three handguns were recovered as well as an assault-style rifle. Further, evidence linking the suspects to the crimes, to include the victims’ identification cards, was recovered. The robberies occurred on Pilgrims Square, Gallery Place, and Leonardtown Road.

Since their arrest, the suspects went before a District Court judge for a bond review and have been ordered to be released from the detention center on personal recognizance, once they are placed on electronic monitoring.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is reminding citizens when making transactions from online sales, to meet in a well-lit public area, including police departments and other similar places.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Robbery Unit at (301) 609-6491. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

