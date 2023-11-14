Charles County Cold Case: Police Seeking Information in 2008 Waldorf Murder of 24-Year-Old Daniel Cordova

The victim was later identified as Daniel Argueta Cordova, a cook at a local Outback Steakhouse. Daniel had suffered trauma to his upper body; his death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner’s office.
The homicide of Daniel Cordova, a 24-year old resident of Waldorf. His case remains unsolved. Help us bring justice to the victim and his family.
On November 11, 2008 at 8:24 p.m., officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Lowe’s Home Improvement at 2525 Crain Highway in Waldorf. Upon arrival, they located the body of an unclothed male in a parking area behind the business.
Detectives traced Daniel’s whereabouts prior to his death to a local liquor store. Surveillance captured two individuals of interest entering the store and we are seeking assistance in identifying them.
If you have information and wish to remain anonymous, please contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment.
