Members of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Receive Life Saving Awards from the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association

December 21, 2020

On Wednesday, September 16, 2019, police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 25700 block of Three Notch Road in Hollywood, for the report of a child not breathing.

A Maryland State Police Helicopter was requested, with Trooper 7 transporting the victim to an area pediatric trauma center.

On Thursday, December 17, 2020, several Members of Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department were presented Life Saving Awards from the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association.

These Awards were presented to

  • Lieutenant Tyler Insley
  • Lieutenant Tyler Brady
  • Firefighter Grant Mattingly
  • Firefighter Jason Sullivan
  • Firefighter Drew Wallace
  • Firefighter Ashley Windsor
  • Firefighter Dale Pilkerton, Jr.

“These Officers and Members were recognized for their heroic efforts in saving the life of a 16 day old infant on September 16, 2019 at 0021 hours. We are extremely PROUD of the actions of these Officers and Members, JOB WELL DONE!!”

From (L) to (R) – SOMD Volunteer Firemen’s Association President Randy Smith, Lieutenant Tyler Insley, Lieutenant Tyler Brady, Firefighter Jason Sullivan, Firefighter Drew Wallace, Firefighter Ashley Windsor and Firefighter Dale Pilkerton, Jr. (Not Pictured) Firefighter Grant Mattingly

