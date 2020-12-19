Brian Allen Greene, 44, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, peacefully transitioned to his Heavenly home on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Brian was born December 7, 1975, in Leonardtown, Maryland to Martha (Briscoe) Greene and the late Clifton Whitley Greene. He graduated from Chopticon High School in May of 1993.

Brian was a devoted husband and father. He was a lifelong mechanic and entrepreneur. His passions were family, friends, drag racing and shooting the breeze with anyone and everyone. Brian would do anything for anyone. He was so loved and will be forever and will be truly missed by all of his family and friends. He will never be forgotten.

Brian is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Gladys Smith; his children, Nyla R. Greene, Ashlyn R. Greene, Daelyn S. Greene, Amari J. Greene, Devin A. Greene and Byron C. Greene; mother, Martha Greene of Lexington Park, MD; mother-in-law, Victoria Kane-Perry of Avenue, MD; sister, Katrina Greene of Lexington Park, MD; brothers, Isaac Greene and Keith Greene, both of Lexington Park, MD; sister-in-law, Lara Boyden; brothers-in-law, Joseph Perry, Glendon Boyden, and Kevin Douglas; nieces, Katara Douglas, Kailee Douglas, Alyssa Law Boyden and baby Boyden; nephews, Christoper Boyden, Daniel Boyden, Bentley Boyden and Joseph Perry Jr. (Lj); his God parents, John Henry Briscoe and Judy May Nelson. He is also survived by his honorary sons, David Gates, Jr. and Ishan Young; his honorary brothers, Glennie Buckler, John Savoy, Jr., Kevin Jamieson, Richard Gray, Shaun Tippett, Kelvin Fuller, Aaron Whitley, Arthur (Chris) Christian, Mathis Holton Sr. and David Gates Sr.

Brian is preceded in death by his father, Clifton Whitley Greene and father-in-law, Steve Smith.

From Gladys and the Children: You never said I’m leaving. You never said goodbye. You were gone before I knew it, and God knew why. A million times I cry. If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died. In life I loved you dearly, in death I love you still. In my heart you held a place, that no one could ever fill. It shattered my heart to lose you, but you didn’t go alone. For part of me went with you, the day God took you home. Love always and forever, Gladys, Nyla, Ashlyn, Daelyn, Amari, Devin, & Byron.

Services will be private.

Flowers & condolences may be sent to Gladys Smith & Family at 26736 Three Notch Road, Mechanicsville MD, 20659.