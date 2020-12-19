Charles “Charlie” Henry Dunbar, Sr., 80

Charles “Charlie” Henry Dunbar, Sr., age 80, of Dameron, Maryland passed away on December 3, 2020 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Charlie was born on September 30, 1940 to the late Paul Waldron Dunbar, Jr. and Cecilia Bernadette Carroll. Charlie was preceded in death by his brothers Knighton and Joseph (Joe). Charlie is survived by his son Charles (Chuck) Henry Dunbar, Jr (Bridget-spouse) and his grandchildren, Eli, Lucas, and Stella. Charlie was born and raised in St. Mary’s County where he attended St. Michael’s School and spent most of his time on the waters of St. Jeromes Creek and the Chesapeake Bay.

Charlie served in the Army and was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. When Charlie left the military, he worked as a carpenter and a waterman. Fishing, crabbing, hunting, and taking care of his blackberries were his favorite pastimes. He passed his love of these things down to his son, Chuck, and his grandsons, Eli and Lucas.

Charlie’s favorite job was “PopPop.” He loved his grandkids. He put them on the bus everyday when they were young and had kool-aid, chocolate, and caramels waiting for them when they got home. His grandkids will continue to care for his blackberries.

His family will also remember him for his sweet tooth, the cough drops he kept in his shirt pocket, his whistling, and his love for the family black lab, Milly.

There will be no services at this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.