Barbra Jo Osgood, 56, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away peacefully at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown, MD on November 18, 2020.

She was born on October 9, 1964 in Winchester, VA. To the late Robert Clay Underwood.

Barbra met the love of her life, Michelle “Mickey” Osgood and they were married for over twenty years before her passing in 2017. She loved her every day she was away and her family is finding comfort knowing they are reunited in heaven.

A beautiful, kind and loving woman, she was adored and loved by her family. Barbra was a fun-loving, and energetic lady. Always willing to lend a helping hand. An advocate for animal safety, she adored all of her fur babies. She especially loved her puppies, Olivia and Oliver and cats.

Barbra is survived by her siblings, Andy Underwood of Cobb Island, MD and Valerie Underwood of Omaha, NE, Corbie Underwood, of AZ and Robert Underwood, WV; and several nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her father, and beloved wife, Mickey.

All services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family would respectfully request donations be made in Barbra’s name to the Tri-County Animal Shelter, 6707 Animal Shelter Road, Hughesville, MD 20637 or your local ASPCA.

