William Edward “Eddie” Bailey, 84, of Bushwood, MD passed away in his home on December 15, 2020. Eddie was the son of the late Mignette Cullins Bailey and Samuel M. Bailey, Sr. Eddie was the loving husband of the late Patricia Ann Bailey “Patsy whom he married on July 26, 1958 in Holy Angels Catholic Church Avenue, MD and who preceded him in death on May 26, 2016.

Eddie is survived by his children Donna L. Mattingly (Richard), William E. Bailey, Jr. (Kim) and Jacqueline Buckler (Kevin) all of Bushwood, MD. Along with eight grandchildren Rick Mattingly, Grant Mattingly, Sarah La Duca, Bailey Buckler, Blair Buckler, Ryleigh Buckler, Maddie Bailey, and Will Bailey. Eight great great grandchildren; Madison Mattingly, Jackson Mattingly, Reagan La Duca, Bella Mattingly, Corbyn La Duca, Leighton La Duca, Aly Iqebal, and Jordan Gant. Siblings Lucille Doepkins of Chaptico, MD, Catherine Swann of Bushwood, MD, Samuel M. Bailey, Jr. of Colton’s Point, MD, Bernard Bailey of Leonardtown, MD and good friend James Banagan. Eddie also leaves behind his dog “Charlie Brown”. He was preceded in death by his sister Beatrice Tippett.

Eddie was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1954.

Eddie was the owner of Bailey’s Catering, Olde Breton Inn for 60 plus years.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM in Holy Angels Catholic Church Avenue, MD. Due to COVID-19 a Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM with Father Stephen Wyble officiating.

Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery Bushwood, MD. Serving as Pallbearers will be J. Richard (Rick) Mattingly, III, Grant E. Mattingly, J. Bailey Buckler, Blair C. Buckler, William (Will) Edward Bailey, III, and Joel R. La Duca. Honorary Pallbearers will be Sarah B. La Duca Ryleigh A. Buckler, Aly Iqebal, Jordan Gant, Madelyn A. Bailey, Johnny Wathen, Mark Kovalcik, Sylvia Thompson, Dana Russell, Madison La Duca, Reagan La Duca, Corbyn La Duca, Leighton La Duca, Ray Bailey, Mark Moir, Jackson Mattingly, and Bella Mattingly.

Contributions can be made to ACTS (A Community That Shares) P.O. Box 54 Bushwood, MD 20618, and Seventh Dist. Vol. Rescue Squad P.O. Box 7 Avenue, MD 20609.

