Margaret Rebecca Jenkins, 62, of Waldorf, Maryland, passed away on November 30, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.

Born on March 11, 1958 in La Plata, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Thomas William Howe and Anna Cecelia Howe. Fondly known as Maggie, Margaret was a homemaker who enjoyed listening to Country music and singing Karaoke. She loved children and animals and enjoyed playing online games and chatting with friends on social media.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings Melvin Howe, Barbara Loeffler, Clarence Howe, Vernon Howe, Evelyn Howe, and Steve Howe.

Maggie is survived by her siblings Thomas Howe Jr. (Sonny), Linda Henderson, Florence Lee and her husband William, Allen Howe and his wife Beverly; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, many of whom Maggie helped to raise.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic situation, funeral service will be limited to immediate family only. The family extends their regrets that they will be without your friendship and physical comfort. Your thoughts and prayers are appreciated at this time.