Victoria Ashely Curtis, 32, of Mechanicsville, MD entered into eternal life on Saturday, December 5, 2020. She was born on February 4, 1988, in Fairfax, VA, to her loving parents, Jack Allan Curtis and Deborah Jean (Potts) Curtis. Born into a “yours, mine and ours family” and the youngest of five, Victoria’s arrival brought great joy to the family.

She was raised in Mechanicsville, MD and educated in the St. Mary’s County School system. Victoria was an accomplished figure skater receiving many trophies and medals. After high school Victoria, enjoyed working her dream job, as a veterinarian technician.

Victoria was a strong, caring woman who loved and cherished her children, her family, and friends. With her sense of humor, her laugh, and her heart of gold, she embraced the simplest moments, a hug from her son or a smile from her daughter. She was a caring woman, affectionate mother, great daughter, loving sister, wonderful aunt and loyal friend who will be missed by many, especially her family. Take comfort knowing that Victoria is now healthy, entering the heavenly gates with grace and leaving her worldly struggles behind.

Victoria is survived by her children, Elijah James and Emery Jean Curtis; her parents, Jack and Deborah Curtis, of Mechanicsville, MD; her fiancé Richard W. Kratz, of Glen Burnie, MD; her uncles Charles “Chip” A. Potts, Jr. of Los Angeles, CA, Eddie T. Robinson, IV of Los Angeles, CA; her aunt Marsha Herndon (Richard) of Alexandria, VA; her siblings, Patricia Jean Walters (Robert) of Albuquerque, NM; Cheryl L. Honeycutt of Chesterfield County, VA, Brian A. Curtis (Catherine) of Nokesville, VA and Jennifer L. Upton (Ryan) of Stafford County, VA; her nieces and nephews, Sarah, Molly, Tom, Amy, Brianna, Brett, Brooke and Madison; her cousins Becci and Tim; along with a host of great-nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.

As a woman of faith who loved the Episcopal Church, Victoria’s cremains will be interred at Christ Episcopal Church, Chaptico, Maryland. The service will be private.

