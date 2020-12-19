John Lewis Miles, 78, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on December 5, 2020 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD with his family at his side.

He was born on February 17, 1942 to the late James Lewis Miles, Sr. and Nellie Ellen Curtis Miles.

On October 17, 1976, John married his beloved wife, Thyris Marie Miles, who preceded him in death in July 2018 after 41 wonderful years of marriage. After his honorable discharge from the United States Army, he was employed by the Dept. of Public Works at Andrews Air Force Base for many dedicated years until his retirement 2001. He was a skilled carpenter and built his own house and his wife’s hair salon. He also made candle holders and birdhouses. He keep a meticulous yard and the road to his home was well maintained. His hobbies included going out on the boat with his brother Harry Mason, fishing, hosting cookouts for family and friends, and cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles. He was dedicated to his family, and enjoyed spending time with them.

He is preceded in death by his children: Lisa S. Holt of Morganza, MD and Dennis W. June (Lisa Marie) of Crofton, MD; his grandchildren: Rashaud Dent, Devonte Dent, Avery June, Denisha June, Brandon June, Ashanti June, Dejah June, Alexis June; his great-grandson, Lyndel Clarke; his siblings, Charles Miles of Clayton, NC, Laura E. Frederick of Great Mills, MD, and Mary Arlene Evans of Leonardtown, MD; and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents and wife, he is also preceded by his siblings, Paul Randolph Curtis, Eliza Catherine Mason, James L. Miles, Jr. Nellie Cecelia Warren, Nancy Ann Theresa Fantroy.

Family will receive friends on Friday, December 18, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated by Deacon Ammon Ripple at 12:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38888 Dr. Johnson Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Seventh District Rescue Squad, Post Office Box 7, Avenue, MD 20609.

