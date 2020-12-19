Alice Virginia Dozier, 80, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on Monday, December 14th, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born May 9, 1940 in Leonardtown, MD, Alice was a devoted daughter of the late Richard Henry and late Helen Madeline (Buckler) Quade.

Alice was a beautiful woman with a zest for life. She enjoyed visiting the VFW and American Legion. She spent a great deal of time with her family, attending many of her great-grandchildren’s sport games and dance shows. She spent many summers gardening and liked playing bingo and slot machines. Alice worked as a bank teller and retired as a resident manager in 2009.

Alice is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Bill Dozier of Mechanicsville, MD; children, Francis Wheatley (Janet), and John Shea (Tammy); grandchildren, Catherine Wheatley (Wesley Hancock), Danielle Johnson (Chad), Heather Miller (Jacob), Justin Shea (Katie), Autumn Shrader (Mark), and Jessica Wheatley; and twelve loving great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by her siblings, Richard “Junior” Quade, Ruby Fuller, John Quade, Susan Gray, Barbara Jean Bailey, Hennrietta Erskine, Thomas Quade, Christine Roberts, Irene Diehl, Diane Hiller, and Timothy Quade. Alice is preceded in death by her siblings Herbert Quade, James Quade, and Carroll Quade.

The family will receive friends for Alice’s Life Celebration on Monday, December 21, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with a Prayer Service officiated by Deacon Kyte at 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 28297 Old Village Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659 and officiated by Father Michael Tietjen. Interment will be held at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery on December 31, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.

All flowers can be sent to Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

