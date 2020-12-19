Russell Andrew Garner, Sr., 77, of Dunkirk, MD passed away surrounded by loving family at Calvert Memorial Hospital in Prince Frederick, MD on December 12th, 2020.

Russell was born November 7th, 1943 in Upper Marlboro, MD to the late James and Florence Tayman Garner.

He graduated in 1962 from Sasscer High School in Upper Marlboro. After graduation Russell proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era advancing to the rank of Sergeant before being honorably discharged.

Russell supported his family as Route Sales for Wonder Bread – Hostess delivering bread and cake to stores and schools in Southern Maryland retiring after 30 years. After retirement he drove for St. Mary’s County Public Transit Bus System for numerous years.

To know Russell was to know a hardworking, passionate man with a heart of gold. A devote Catholic, Russell was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in North Beach, MD.

He was loved by many and his spirit will be missed for years to come. He was a member of American Legion Post 206 in Chesapeake Beach. His hobbies included watching a University of MD basketball game, cheering for the Orioles or rooting on the Ravens and working on crossword puzzles.

Russell is survived by his wife Cheryle Crissman Garner, of Dunkirk, MD and his children, Russell Garner, Jr. of Tallahassee, FL, Rebecca Ritchie (Randy) of Redding, CA, Christina Bellinger (Jeremy) of Charlotte, NC, and Stepson Brian Crissman of Prince Frederick, MD; and his sister Florence Hugel of Stevensonville, MD. He is also survived by his nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, which were his pride and joy, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Russell is preceded in death by his parents, James Roy Garner and Florence Tayman Garner; his first wife Janice Ashberger Garner; his sisters Adeline Sasscer, Margaret Walsh and Jane Saunders; and brothers James Garner Jr. and Henry Garner.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking for all donations to be sent to St. Joseph’s Indian School, P.O. Box 326 Chamberlain, SD 57326 a charity that Russell loved supporting.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Charlotte Hall from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Interment is at the Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery at, 11301 Crain Hwy, Cheltenham, MD 20623 at 1:00 p.m.

