Charles “Buck” Warren Garrett, 61, passed away on December 12th, 2020 at his home in Hughesville, MD,

He was born on December 19th, 1958 in Washington, D.C. to the late Warren and Julia (Simkovich) Garrett.

As a young man, Buck played baseball through his high school years and was always watching any game that came on TV, regardless of the team. When the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs came to town, Buck was first in line at their job fair. From that time on he was always on the schedule, never missing one game. The Blue Crabs wrote a beautiful memorial for their #1 fan, “We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of one of our beloved game-day staff members, Chuck Garrett. Chuck was part of the original game-day staff back in 2008. Always quick with a witty joke, Chuck never missed a game and was one of the Blue Crabs biggest fans. There will certainly be a void up on the concourse in 2021 and beyond. We will miss you Chuck! Rest in peace.” These loving words are bringing peace to the family knowing that the public loved and appreciated him as much as they did.

He was proud of all of his children and his memory will remain in the hearts of his loved ones. As you sit in seats warmed by the sun enjoying a beautiful day at the ballpark, know that Buck is with you as you feel a cooling breeze brush against you. He will be rooting from the stands in heaven.

Buck is survived by his three (3) children, James Warren Garrett, Julianne Lewis, and Jenna Matthews; and three (3) beloved grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Stephen Lee Garrett of Crofton, MD, Michael Robert Garrett (Denise) of Nags Head, NC, and Judith Ann Garrett of Denton, MD, as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family. Buck is preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Julia Garrett.

At this time all services are Private.

