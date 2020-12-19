Margaret Brown (Pinkerton) Winters, of Leonardtown, Maryland, died December 15, 2020. Mrs. Winters, born August 7, 1924 in Polkton, NC, was predeceased by: her parents, Roland and Ona Maske; her siblings Douglas Maske and Willie Blake Tarlton; husband’s, Harry Thomas, Hebert Pinkerton, and Bill Winters; and her beloved daughter, Beverly McGrath Kopp, and Connie Yeaton. She is survived by her sister and brother, Joneal Ferree, and Frank Maske (Jane); and her daughters, Cynthia Albertsen (Michael) and Sheila Thomas (Connie). Mrs. Winters was blessed with eight grandchildren: Tommy Jenkins, Ann Thompson (George), Emily Theesen (Brant), Colleen Robinson (Thomas), Meghan McGrath (Megan), Sean McGrath, Ryan Albertsen, and Robert Albertsen. She also leaves twelve great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

As well as her devotion to her family, Margaret was an avid volunteer for the American Red Cross for numerous years. She also worked as a supervisor for J.C. Penney. She was a devoted wife for 49 years to Pinky (Hebert) and traveled at his side during his career in the United States Navy. Later they retired in Patuxent River, MD. Margaret took pleasure in her travels, bird watching, and attending dinners with loved ones.

The Family of Mrs. Margaret Winters wishes to extend our sincerest thanks to St. Mary’s Nursing Home of Leonardtown, MD.

A Graveside Service will be held on December 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Saint Mary’s Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 21585 Peabody Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650, or The American Red Cross, Southern Maryland Chapter, 80 West Street, Suite A, Annapolis, MD 21401.