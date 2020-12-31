Police Investigating Motor Vehicle Collision in Mechanicsville That Killed 43-Year-Old Hughesville Man

UPDATE 12/30/2020: On Friday, December 18, 2020, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to a single vehicle motor vehicle accident on Morganza Turner Road, just south of Rt 235.

Witnesses advised that the vehicle crossed the center yellow lines and left the roadway and struck a tree.

The sole occupant and operator of the vehicle, Joseph Allen Stilwell, 43, of Hughesville, was trapped in the driver’s seat, unconscious with no pulse. Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad responded and began performing life saving measures on Stilwell and were able to obtain a pulse.

Stilwell was transported to St. Mary’s MedStar Hospital in critical condition, and was later transferred to PG Shock Trauma.

Stilwell succumbed to his injuries on December 26, 2020 at approximately 5:00 a.m..

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

12/19/2020: On Friday, December 18, 2020, at approximately 9:15 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to the area of Point Lookout Road and Morganza Turner Road, for a motor vehicle accident reported serious with one subject trapped and possibly not breathing.

The 911 callers initially provided the incident location as Point Lookout Road and Morganza Turner Road. Charles County Chief 1001B was in the area and reported nothing found in the area. St. Mary’s Communications advised the 911 callers corrected the location to Morganza Turner Road in the area of Captain Leonard’s Seafood.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a tree with the single occupant still inside the vehicle, however, he was not trapped.

A trauma nurse was inside the vehicle rendering aid to the occupant and advised the victim had agonal respiration. The crews from Mechanicsville and Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department removed the victim from the vehicle and began CPR.

Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to area hospital with CPR in progress.

Police, and a Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

