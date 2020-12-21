St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Serious Single Vehicle Collision in Great Mills

UPDATE 12/21/2020: On Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 1:45 p.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the area of Flat Iron Road and Ryan Lane in Great Mills, for the reported motor vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, deputies located a single vehicle off the roadway into a tree with the operator suffering from severe incapacitating injuries. Due to the operator’s injuries a request for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit was made.

Preliminary investigation determined a 2008 Nissan Frontier, operated by Francis Tu Pham, age 71 of Lexington Park, was traveling northbound on Flat Iron Road when the operator lost control while negotiating a curve in the roadway. The vehicle continued off the roadway striking a tree.

The operator was flown to Baltimore Shock Trauma Center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7, and remains in critical condition.

At this time, speed and roadway conditions are considered to be contributing factors.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or events leading up to the collision and have not provided a statement are asked to contact Cpl. Brian Connelly at 301-475-4200 ext. 78031 or by email at brian.connelly@stmarysmd.com.

12/21/2020: On Sunday, December 20, 2020, at approximately 1:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Flat Iron Road and Michelle Drive in Great Mills, for a motor vehicle collision reported serious with one subject trapped and unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a tree, with the single occupant trapped and unconscious.

Firefighters from Bay District extricated the operator in under 6 minutes.

The single occupant was transported to a nearby landing zone where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed and transported the victim to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



