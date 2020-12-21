Charles County Speed Camera Program Week of December 20, to December 27, 2020

December 21, 2020

The Speed Camera Program operates at schools that are open, and or for those dispensing meals and educational supplies for our students. Please drive responsibly, especially when traveling in the area of these schools.

During the week of December 20, speed cameras will be in the following locations:

  • Leonardtown Road at Thomas Stone High School
  • Oliver’s Shop Road at T. C. Martin Elementary/St. Mary’s Bryantown
  • Livingston Road at J.C. Parks Elementary School
  • Indian Head Highway at Indian Head Elementary School
  • Chicamuxen Road at Lackey High School
  • Rock Point Road at Piccowaxen Middle School

