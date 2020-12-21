Charles County Speed Camera Program Week of December 20, to December 27, 2020

The Speed Camera Program operates at schools that are open, and or for those dispensing meals and educational supplies for our students. Please drive responsibly, especially when traveling in the area of these schools.

During the week of December 20, speed cameras will be in the following locations:

Leonardtown Road at Thomas Stone High School

Oliver’s Shop Road at T. C. Martin Elementary/St. Mary’s Bryantown

Livingston Road at J.C. Parks Elementary School

Indian Head Highway at Indian Head Elementary School

Chicamuxen Road at Lackey High School

Rock Point Road at Piccowaxen Middle School