Sheriff Troy Berry and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Announces Passing of Ernie Jones

Sheriff Troy Berry and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office family were saddened to learn of the passing of Mr. Ernie Jones, who served Charles County in the Forensic Science Section for nearly 27 years until his retirement in 2013.

Prior to his career in Charles County, he served as a Prince George’s County Police Officer for 21 years.

In total, he served in Law Enforcement for nearly 48 years! We are proud that he was part of our family and he will be greatly missed.

Obituary and funeral services will be provided when they become available.

