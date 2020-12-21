Larry “Price” Franklin Price, 72, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, Washington, DC.

He was born on October 5, 1948, in Covington, KY, to Richard Price and Audrey (Richardson) Price. He was one of three (3) boys in his loving family.

Larry married his beautiful bride, Linda Christine (Teresi) Price on February 23, 1984. Together they celebrated over thirty-six (36) years of marriage. Their love combined two families making life a little crazy but fun.

He proudly joined the United States Air Force in 1971 serving his country honorably. He was a proud American and took great pride in his country. Upon his release he worked as a Plumbing and Housing Inspector for the Federal Government. He was a dedicated employee and enjoyed his position up until his retirement in 2010.

An avid outdoorsman, Larry found great peace in God’s glorious canopy of blue skies and nature. He spent many mornings sitting in a blind or stand listening to the animals wake from their slumber in the hopes of bringing home a trophy. When the seasons changed and the weather warmed, Larry enjoyed a day on the water either crabbing or sitting with a fishing pole waiting for the fish to bite. He instilled his love for being outdoors with his children and then grandchildren. He took pride in being able to teach his grandchildren how to shoot a gun. He loved camping and sitting beside a campfire reminiscing and making memories.

Larry and Linda traveled together and made lasting memories with their adventures. Family meant everything to him and his greatest moments in life were spent surrounded by his loved ones. He was a grill master and enjoyed summer cookouts with the kids running around and driving him crazy.

Whether you knew him as Larry, Price, Dad, or Pop you knew a wonderful man with a heart of gold. He was greatly loved and will be missed by many family and friends.

Larry is survived by his wife, Linda Christine Price of Mechanicsville, MD; children, Joshua Franklin Price of Leonardtown, MD, Heather Jane Lambert, of Belmont, NC, Amy Elizabeth Maier of Gastonia, NC, Rebecca Marie Price of Gastonia, NC, Regina Lynn Buckler and Kristine Renee Ferrall of Mechanicsville, MD; seventeen (17) grandchildren and five (5) great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Michael Price of Columbus, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Price and Audrey Price, brother, Stephen Earl Price and son, John Michael Reinburg.

The family will receive friends for Larry’s Life Celebration on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. till 4:00 p.m. and then 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. at Real Life Wesleyan Church, 27399 Old Village Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Per COVID-19 regulations, a mask will be required to be worn at all times on the church property. At this time the interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations be made in Larry’s name to the American Cancer Society, https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html.

