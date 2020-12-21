St. Mary’s County COVID-19 Testing Site Closures for 2020 Holidays

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) COVID-19 testing sites located at the SMCHD Main Office in Leonardtown and at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department in Lexington Park will be closed on:

Thursday, December 24, 2020

Friday December 25, 2020

Thursday, December 31, 2020

Friday, January 1, 2021

COVID-19 testing continues to be available in the community at local urgent care centers and some primary care provider practices in the community.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and need medical evaluation, contact your personal healthcare provider or a local urgent care. In a medical emergency please call 9-1-1 or seek care at the emergency department.

For more information on local COVID-19 testing, visit: www.smchd.org/covid-19-testing

For more information regarding COVID-19 prevention, local data, symptoms and testing, please visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus.

