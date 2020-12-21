Police in Charles County Seeking Information in Armed Robbery of CVS in Waldorf

December 21, 2020

Charles County Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating an armed robbery which took place on December 18 at the CVS on Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the tip that leads to the arrest of these suspects.

Details of the case are as follows:
On December 18 at approximately 3:01 a.m., the pictured suspects entered the CVS in the 3800 block of Leonardtown Road in Waldorf armed with a handgun. They announced the robbery, stole a cash register, and fled.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Bringley with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 609-6499 or bringleya@ccso.us. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to the arrest of the suspects. The investigation is ongoing.



