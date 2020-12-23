UPDATE: State Fire Marshal Investigation Determined Ground Based Sparklers to Blame for House Fire in Bryans Road

UPDATE: The cause of the fire was determined to be the ignition of combustible material on the patio area as a result of ground based sparklers ignited in close proximity to the residence. Attempts to extinguish the fire delayed Fire Department notification resulting in heavy fire conditions encountered by first arriving companies.

The estimated monetary loss to the structure and contents was estimated at over $300,000.

Smoke alarm were present, but it was undetermined if they activated during the incident.

It took approximately 45 minutes for over fifty firefighters to bring the fire under control.

12/22/2020: On Monday, December 21, 2020, at approximately 6:10 p.m., firefighters from Bryans Road and surrounding departments responded to 2660 Dakota Street in Bryans Road, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing from the first and second floor of a two-story split foyer residence.

50 firefighters and rescue personnel responded with mutual aid assistance from Prince George’s County, NDW Indian Head and Stump Neck.

Firefighters reported multiple exposure issues with nearby residences being damaged from the flames. Firefighters utilized multiple hose lines inside of the residence, with multiple deployed on the exterior to protect the neighboring houses.

A short time later, evacuation tones were sounded and all firefighters were ordered to exit the structure due to holes in the floor and a large amount of fire.

Crews did an exterior attack to knock down the visible fire and then re-entered the structure.

Primary and secondary searches of the residence proved negative results.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was requested for two adults and two children displaced by the fire.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office was requested to continue an investigation.

All photos are courtesy of the https://www.ccvfireems.org/

