No Injuries Reported After Grain Dryer Fire in Leonardtown

On Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at approximately 1:40 p.m., Leonardtown, Hollywood, Mechanicsville, Seventh District, Second District and Bay District responded to 40470 Parsons Mill Road in Leonardtown, for the reported grain dryer on fire.

34 firefighters responded and arrived on the scene to find an approximately 20 foot tall grain dryer with smoke showing.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 30 minutes, and operated on the scene for approximately one hour.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown and not under investigation at this time.

All photos courtesy of the Hollywood, and Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Departments.

