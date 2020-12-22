First Responders in Charles County Respond to Two Seperate Serious Motor Vehicle Collisions

On Monday, December 21, 2020, at approximately 10:25 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Charles Street and Estevez Road in Allens Fresh, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene and located a single Toyota pickup truck off the roadway and in the woods.

A short time later, firefighters requested additional units to the scene to assist, due to the vehicle and victims being off the roadway and in a wooded swamp.

Medical personnel requested two stokes baskets to remove the victims, and two helicopters for their injuries, however, all helicopters were down due to weather.

Firefighters removed the two injured adults and one injured dog from the woods in approximately 20 minutes.

Both victims were transported by ground to an area trauma center. Animal control responded to the scene and took custody of the injured dog.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



On Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at approximately 11:30 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Mason Springs Road and Nelson Point Road in Marbury, for the motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Dispatchers advised the single 911 caller reported she did not know of any injuries but could see a single vehicle into the woods from her residence.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a utility pole with an adult female passenger unconscious and unresponsive in the vehicle.

Firefighters immediately requested a helicopter, and a second ambulance.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 responded to an area landing zone, and transported the victim to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

It is currently unknown if the operator was transported or reported any injuries at this time.

Police are investigating the collision

Updates will be provided when they become available.