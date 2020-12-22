Detectives Seeking Information Relating to Shooting on Heritage Place in Waldorf

On Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at approximately 4:33 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Heritage Place in Waldorf, for the report of an injured man inside a parked car.

When officers arrived, they located the man; he had severe trauma and was transported to a hospital where he is currently in critical condition. It appeared the man had been shot.

Medical personnel arrived on the scene and requested a helicopter and medic unit. Medics reported the victim was an adult male that appeared to have a gunshot wound to the head.

Detectives are seeking additional information and ask anyone with information about this case to call Detective R. Johnson at (301) 609-6453. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.