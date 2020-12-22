Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Boy Scouts Trailers Stolen from Church in Sunderland

December 22, 2020

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigation two trailers stolen from the All Saints Episcopal Church, located at 100 Lower Marlboro Road in Sunderland.

The Boy Scout Troop 1792 (All Saints Episcopal Church.) ￼￼had two trailers stolen. The trailers contained all the camping equipment for the kids. The trailers were taken the night during the night time or early morning on Sunday, December 20, and Monday, December 21, 2020.

One trailer was stolen on Sunday, the second trailer (pictured) was stolen on Monday.

If you saw anything suspicious, please reach out to Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and speak with M/DFCP Wood. 301)956-4544


This entry was posted on December 22, 2020 at 4:40 pm and is filed under All News, Calvert News, County, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.