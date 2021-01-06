UPDATE: Police Recover Boy Scouts Trailers Stolen from Church in Huntingtown

UPDATE 1/6/2021: Following the press release of the ‘Stolen Boy Scout Trailers’, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Detectives received numerous tips from the community which revealed the location of the 1st stolen trailer.

The trailer was subsequently recovered on Dec. 23, 2020 and had been spray painted black. Additional leads ultimately led to the recovery of the 2nd trailer on Dec. 31. The 2nd trailer was found covered in cardboard disguising the Boy Scouts of America insignia. Both trailers were recovered in St. Leonard.

At this time, it appears nothing is missing from the trailers other than the defacing of the trailer’s exteriors.

Charges are pending in this case.

The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information in regards to this case is asked to please contact Det. M. Mudd at (410) 535-1600 ext. 2469 or email Michael.mudd@calvertcountymd.gov.

UPDATE 12/27/2020: On Tuesday, December 22, 2020, shortly before 9:30 a.m., Calvert County Patrol Deputy DFC P. Wood responded to report of a theft call at the All Saints Episcopal Church located at 100 Lower Marlboro Rd, Huntingtown, MD 20639.

Investigation revealed two trailers belonging to Boy Scouts of America Troop 1792 were stolen from the parking lot of the church.

The first trailer was a 10 foot, 2001 single axle enclosed Home Trailer, silver in color with Boy Scouts of America written on both sides.

The second trailer was a 15 foot dual axle, 2007 Haul Trailer that was silver in color and also had Boy Scouts of America on both sides.

Both trailers have an estimated total value of $8,000.00



Bayside Chevrolet and Toyota are offering a $2500 reward for information leading to the recovery of the stolen trailers and/or an arrest of the theft suspect(s) or person(s) responsible for this crime.

12/22/2020: The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigation two trailers stolen from the All Saints Episcopal Church, located at 100 Lower Marlboro Road in Sunderland.

The Boy Scout Troop 1792 (All Saints Episcopal Church) ￼￼had two trailers stolen. The trailers contained all the camping equipment for the kids. The trailers were taken the night during the night time or early morning on Sunday, December 20, and Monday, December 21, 2020.

If you saw anything suspicious, please reach out to Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and speak with M/DFCP Wood. 301)956-4544

