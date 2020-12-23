AUDIO: No Injuries Reported After Commercial Structure Fire at McDonald’s in Waldorf

On Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at 5:12 p.m., firefighters from Waldorf and surrounding departments responded to the McDonald’s located at 3300 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf, for the reported commercial structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene in under 2 minutes from dispatch and found smoke showing in the structure, and reported all employes were evacuated.

Upon entry into the structure, firefighters found an active fire under the front counter and cash register.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Command requested the State Fire Marshal, and the Charles County Department of Health.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



https://smnewsnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Mcdonalds-fire-in-waldorf.mp3