Prince George’s County Police Arrest Hyattsville Man After Shooting and Killing Victim, Burglarizing Home, and Stealing Victims Vehicle

The Prince George’s County Police Department arrested and charged a suspect with a fatal shooting in Landover on Friday evening. The suspect is 31-year-old Robert Hill of the 7700 block of Willow Hill Drive in Landover. He’s charged with fatally shooting 63-year-old Clifford Ellis of Landover.

On December 18, 2020, at approximately 5:40 pm, patrol officers responded to the 500 block of Pacer Drive for the report of a shooting. Officers located the victim in his driveway suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed Hill shot the victim and then stole the victim’s pickup truck. In the minutes following this murder, the suspect also attempted to steal several other vehicles, broke into a home, and attempted to break into a second home. No one else was hurt in any of those incidents. Patrol officers located and arrested Hill at approximately 6:30 p.m., on Friday in the 1000 block of Glacier Avenue in the Capital Heights area.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 20-0059132.

A court commissioner ordered Hill to be held without bond at the Department of Corrections.



MURDER – FIRST DEGREE

MURDER – SECOND DEGREE

ASSAULT – FIRST DEGREE

ASSAULT – SECOND DEGREE – Two counts

ARMED CARJACKING

CARJACKING

ARMED ROBBERY

ROBBERY

ATTEMPTED CARJACKING

UNAUTHORIZED REMOVAL OF MOTOR VEHICLE

ATTEMPTED UNAUTHORIZED REMOVAL OF MOTOR VEHICLE

THEFT: $1,500 TO UNDER $25,000

ROGUE AND VAGABOND – Two counts

FIREARM USE/FEL-VIOL CRIME

ATT-BURGLARY- 4TH DEG – DWELL

BURGLARY- 4TH DEG – DWELL

BURGLARY – THIRD DEGREE

MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROP VALUE $1,000+

HOME INVASION

ATTEMPTED THEFT: $25,000 TO UNDER $100,000

ILLEGAL POSS AMMO

REG FIREARM:ILLEGAL POSSESSION

REG FIREARM:STOLEN/SELL ETC

Hill has been charged with the following.