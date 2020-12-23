2-Alarm Apartment Fire in Laurel Displaces 24 Occupants, Fire Currently Under Investigation

On Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at approximately 9:30 p.m., firefighters responded to the 13180 Larchdale Road in Laurel, for the reported apartment fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a four-story garden style apartment complex with smoke and fire showing from the roof.

Firefighters requested a working fire dispatch and a 2nd alarm to be sounded. This brought firefighters from Prince George’s County, Howard, Anne Arundel, and Montgomery County First Responders to the scene.

Units reported all primary and secondary searches of the apartments yielded negative results.

Officials reported 28 units were affected, with at least 22 adults, 2 children, and 6 dogs have been displaced by the fire. No known injuries have been reported.

The cause is currently under investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department.

