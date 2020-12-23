St. Mary’s County Health Department Start First Round COVID-19 Vaccinations for First Responders and Healthcare Providers

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is beginning COVID-19 vaccination of first responders and community health care providers this week.

During the week of December 28th, SMCHD will coordinate with local partners to provide COVID-19 vaccine through mass vaccination clinics for first responders, including EMS, law enforcement, and fire rescue, as well as key community health personnel in urgent care and primary care settings.

These groups are part of phase 1A of the statewide COVID-19 vaccination plan. Mass vaccination events will continue in the following weeks as vaccine supply becomes available.

SMCHD is encouraging local outpatient health care provider practices to submit their practice information online via this survey in order to ensure they are included in upcoming mass vaccine events. Work is already underway to coordinate with other phase 1A target groups, including first responders.



Hospital-based health care personnel have begun receiving the COVID-19 vaccine through MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital and local long-term care facilities residents and staff will soon begin receiving vaccines through a partnership with pharmacies.

Additional information on implementation and availability of local COVID-19 vaccine will be shared as it becomes available. For more information, visit: www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine

“As we enter the new year, the availability of COVID-19 vaccine brings our community hope for recovery and healing from this pandemic,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “While hope is ahead, our need to continue face coverings, social distancing, and hand washing will be here for some time. Available vaccines work to prevent symptomatic or severe illness but those vaccinated who later get exposed to the virus might still be able to transmit the virus asymptomatically to others, including those who have not yet been vaccinated.”

For local COVID-19 updates, information and data, please visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus or call the St. Mary’s County Health Department at (301) 475-4330.