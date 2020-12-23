Charles County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Armed Robbery Suspects

December 23, 2020

On Tuesday, December 1, 2020, shortly before 3:00 a.m., two suspects entered a convenience store on Berry Road and announced a robbery while armed with a gun.

The suspects stole an entire cash register and fled the scene.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Burgess with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 609-6494 or burgessh@ccso.us.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at  www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to the arrest of the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.




