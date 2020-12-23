Charles County Government December 2020 Holiday Schedule

December 23, 2020

The County Administrator wishes to remind residents of changes to operating schedules for the month of December, 2020:

 Thursday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve)

  • All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville are closed.
  • Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center, and Lackey Indoor Pools are closed
  • The Nanjemoy Community Center, all senior centers, and all school-based community centers, and North Point Pool will remain closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
  • Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center, the Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center, and the Port Tobacco Recreation Center are closed.
  • The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center, Pisgah Recycling Center, and the Piney Church Road Mulch Facility will close at 11:00 a.m.
  • VanGO last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Berry Road, Brandywine Connector, Pinefield, Indian Head, St. Charles A, St. Charles B, St. Charles C.  Last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the Business A, Business B, Charlotte Hall.  Last departure from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6:30 p.m. for St. Charles D.  Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 6:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector.  Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 5:30 for Bryans Road, La Plata and Nanjemoy.  Last departure from the La Plata transfer point for Newburg will be at 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day)

  • All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville are closed.
  • VanGO services will not be operating.
  • Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center, and Lackey Indoor Pools are closed
  • The Nanjemoy Community Center, all senior centers, all school-based community centers and North Point Pool will remain closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
  • Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center, the Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center, and the Port Tobacco Recreation Center are closed.
  • The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center on Billingsley Road in Waldorf, the Pisgah Recycling Center on Route 425 in Pisgah, and the Piney Church Road Mulch Facility are closed.
  • Curbside recycling will be delayed one day, Friday pickup will take place on Saturday.
  • The Crain Memorial Welcome Center is closed.
  • White Plains Golf Course and skate park are closed.
  • Port Tobacco Historic Village will remain closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, Dec. 26 (Day after Christmas)

  • Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville is closed.

Monday, Dec. 28 (Monday after Christmas)

  • All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville are closed.
  • The Nanjemoy Community Center, all senior centers, all school-based community centers, and North Point Pool will remain closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
  • Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center, the Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center, and the Port Tobacco Recreation Center are closed.

Operating status for other County affiliated agencies: 

  • Charles County Parks and Tourism Facilities: www.CharlesCountyParks.com/about-us/operating-status
  • Charles County Public Library: www.ccplonline.org
  • Charles County Health Department: www.CharlesCountyHealth.org

For questions about County Government holiday closures, contact the Public Information Office at 301-885-2779 or PressRoom@CharlesCountyMD.gov.  Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

