Charles County Government December 2020 Holiday Schedule

The County Administrator wishes to remind residents of changes to operating schedules for the month of December, 2020:
Thursday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve)
- All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville are closed.
- Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center, and Lackey Indoor Pools are closed
- The Nanjemoy Community Center, all senior centers, and all school-based community centers, and North Point Pool will remain closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
- Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center, the Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center, and the Port Tobacco Recreation Center are closed.
- The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center, Pisgah Recycling Center, and the Piney Church Road Mulch Facility will close at 11:00 a.m.
- VanGO last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Berry Road, Brandywine Connector, Pinefield, Indian Head, St. Charles A, St. Charles B, St. Charles C. Last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the Business A, Business B, Charlotte Hall. Last departure from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6:30 p.m. for St. Charles D. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 6:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 5:30 for Bryans Road, La Plata and Nanjemoy. Last departure from the La Plata transfer point for Newburg will be at 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day)
- All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville are closed.
- VanGO services will not be operating.
- Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center, and Lackey Indoor Pools are closed
- The Nanjemoy Community Center, all senior centers, all school-based community centers and North Point Pool will remain closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
- Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center, the Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center, and the Port Tobacco Recreation Center are closed.
- The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center on Billingsley Road in Waldorf, the Pisgah Recycling Center on Route 425 in Pisgah, and the Piney Church Road Mulch Facility are closed.
- Curbside recycling will be delayed one day, Friday pickup will take place on Saturday.
- The Crain Memorial Welcome Center is closed.
- White Plains Golf Course and skate park are closed.
- Port Tobacco Historic Village will remain closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Saturday, Dec. 26 (Day after Christmas)
- Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville is closed.
Monday, Dec. 28 (Monday after Christmas)
- All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville are closed.
- The Nanjemoy Community Center, all senior centers, all school-based community centers, and North Point Pool will remain closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
- Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center, the Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center, and the Port Tobacco Recreation Center are closed.
Operating status for other County affiliated agencies:
- Charles County Parks and Tourism Facilities: www.CharlesCountyParks.com/about-us/operating-status
- Charles County Public Library: www.ccplonline.org
- Charles County Health Department: www.CharlesCountyHealth.org
For questions about County Government holiday closures, contact the Public Information Office at 301-885-2779 or PressRoom@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.