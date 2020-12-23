Police Investigating Serious Motor Vehicle Collision in Charlotte Hall, Eight Victims Flown to Area Trauma Centers

On Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at approximately 11:55 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Charlotte Hall Road in Charlotte Hall, for the motor vehicle collision involving a commercial vehicle reported serious with multiple trapped.

St. Mary’s Communications advised they received numerous 911 calls reporting more than five vehicles were involved and possibly three to six victims were trapped. Due to the nature of the 911 calls, firefighters requested a Mass Casualty unit. Multiple helicopters were then requested to be pre-launch.

Crews arrived on the scene to find multiple vehicles in the roadway and confirmed at least two victims were trapped.

Firefighters from Dentsville, Hollywood, Mechanicsville, and Hughesville responded to the scene and extricated two victims in under 20 minutes, and operated on the scene for over an hour and 45 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 2, Trooper 6, and Trooper 7 responded to the scene along with U.S. Park Police Eagle 1.

The helicopter transported five adult victims to area trauma centers, and three victims to pediatric trauma centers.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, and Maryland Department of Transportation responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

