No Injuries Reported After Garage Fire in Leonardtown

On Wednesday, December 23, at approximately 1:30 p.m., firefighters from Leonardtown, Hollywood, Bay District, Second District, and Seventh District responded to the 23550 block of Brown Road and Copley Road in Leonardtown, for the reported structure on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a large detached garage fully engulfed in flames with exposure to a nearby single-story residence.

Firefighters deployed two attack lines and controlled the fire in under 15 minutes, with additional crews from Bay District, Leonardtown and establishing water supply and checking for additional extensions into the residence, searches of the garage and residence yielded negative results.

Firefighters operated on the scene for approximately one hour and 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

All photos courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.