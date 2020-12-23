Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Whereabouts of Missing 16-Year-Old Male from Prince Frederick

December 23, 2020

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of missing juvenile, Donovan English.

Donovan is a 16-year-old male, approx. 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 160-170 lbs. He was last seen on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 on foot in the Prince Frederick, MD area. Donovan was wearing gray “jogger”-style pants and a black sweatshirt with a distressed American flag on the back.

Anyone with information about Donovan’s whereabouts is asked to contact DFC. Beisel at William.Beisel@calvertcountymd.gov. Please refer to case # 20-64519.


This entry was posted on December 23, 2020 at 5:35 pm and is filed under All News, Calvert News, County, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.