UPDATE: Dunkirk Man Charged with Manslaughter in Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision That Killed 50-Year-Old Chesapeake Beach Woman

UPDATE 12/29/2020: Christopher Fuller, 34 of Dunkirk was charged with one count of criminally negligent manslaughter with a vehicle, two counts of assault of a police officer/fire/EMS, and one count of resisting arrest and multiple traffic citations.

Fuller was charged with the following:

On December 23, 2020 shortly after 4:30 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Unit were dispatched to a serious motor vehicle collision in the area of Maryland Rt. 260 and Journey Dr. in Owings.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2005 Hyundai Elantra, operated by Christopher Fuller, 34 of Dunkirk, was traveling West on Maryland Rt. 260 when it struck a 2012 Ford Escape operated by Kerri Lyn Clark, 50 of Chesapeake Beach. The Ford Escape was then pushed across the center line into a 2013 Hyundai CR-V operated by an adult female.

Kerri Lyn Clark succumbed to her injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The operator of the Hyundai CR-V was flown from the scene to PG Shock Trauma and is listed in critical condition. The operator of the at fault vehicle Mr. Fuller was taken into custody and assessed by medical personnel. Fuller refused treatment and is facing numerous charges. At this time, speed and impairment appear to be contributing factors.

Senior Deputy First Class Jeffrey Hardesty of the Crash Reconstruction Team is conducting the investigation of the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact S/DFC Hardesty at (410) 535-2800 or via email: Jeffrey.Hardesty@calvertcountymd.gov.

