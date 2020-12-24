St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Death of Lexington Park Woman

On Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at approximately 11:55 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 48000 block of Compass Circle in Lexington Park, for the report of a female possibly not breathing.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 39-year-old female in a residence not breathing and performed CPR, and a short time later emergency personnel pronounced the patient deceased.

Units from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Criminal Investigations Division (CID) responded to the scene and are conducting a death investigation which is ongoing.

Updates will be provided when they become available

