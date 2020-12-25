Maryland State Police Investigating Motor Vehicle Collision in Great Mills

On Thursday, December 24, 2020, at approximately 12:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Flat Iron Road and Ryan Lane in Great Mills, for the motor vehicle collision with one subject unconscious.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle in driveway of a private residence that had struck a wooden walkway and sign belonging to Bowles Mulch, the operator was found unconscious and unresponsive inside of the vehicle.

Fire and rescue personnel arrived on the scene and reported State Troopers were performing CPR on the operator.

After approximately three minutes, medical personnel reported CPR was no longer in progress, with police administering at least three doses of Naloxone (NARCAN)

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested and landed at a nearby landing zone, they were later cancelled and placed into service.

The operator was transported to an area hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.