Police Investigating 51-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed in Prince Frederick

On Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at approximately 5:45 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau, Maryland State Police (MSP) and emergency personnel responded to the area of 150 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, in front of the Walmart for the report of a serious motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

Preliminary investigation revealed a male subject wearing dark clothing was attempting to cross Maryland Route 4 when he was struck by a black Mercedes travelling southbound. The operator of the striking vehicle remained on scene and showed no signs of impairment. The male subject was transported from the scene in critical condition.

The male subject was identified as Kenneth Lorne Elliott, 51 of no fixed address. Elliott later succumbed to his injuries.

At this time unfavorable weather conditions and Elliott wearing dark clothing were contributing factors to this accident.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800.

