Maryland State Police Investigate Armed Carjacking And Abduction In Prince George’s County on Christmas Eve

Investigators from the College Park Barrack and the Criminal Enforcement Division Central South Region are investigating an armed carjacking and abduction of two delivery men that occurred at approximately 5:00 a.m. this morning in Prince George’s County.

The two victims are not being identified at this time. One of the victims is from Washington, D.C. and the other is from Forestville, MD. They were delivering packages throughout Maryland and operating a yellow Freightliner box truck at the time of the incident. Neither of the victims reported any injuries to the police.

The victims told police that shortly after exiting onto the inner loop of I-495 from I-95 South, they were approached by two vehicles, described as a relatively new black Dodge Durango and a black four door Mercedes sedan. The two vehicles reportedly forced the victims off of the road at gun point and demanded the two men to get out of the truck. A total of five men, at least two wielding firearms, forced both of the victims to get into the back of the truck where over 100 packages were being stored.

The victims were transported to an unknown location, believed to be in Maryland, where the suspects held them inside the truck while the packages were removed. All five suspects are described as wearing black or dark clothing with full face coverings.

Once the truck was fully unloaded of the packages, the victims were released along with their vehicle. The victims subsequently drove to Washington, D.C. before eventually responding to the College Park Barrack to report these crimes.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Maryland State Police at the College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101. Police are specifically looking for anyone who may have witnessed a black Durango or SUV and a black sedan on the inner loop of I-495 in the College Park area with a yellow box truck on the right shoulder between 4:30 and 5:00 a.m. this morning. Callers may remain confidential.

The investigation continues.

