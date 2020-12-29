Police Investigating Three Separate Shootings and Multiple Vehicles Struck by Gunfire in Lexington Park

On Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at approximately 2:45 a.m., police responded to the area of Manon Way and Premery Drive in Lexington Park, for the report of gunshots fired from a vehicle.

Police arrived on the scene and made contact with multiple witnesses who reported a GMC Yukon SUV with dark tinted windows drove onto Manon Way and rolled down the windows to make a verbal threat towards people outside, the suspect then produced a handgun and shot multiple times into the air.

Witnesses reported the vehicle was occupied multiple times with the operator being a black male, the vehicle reportedly fled onto Westbury Boulevard and then Great Mills Road before witnesses lost sight of the vehicle.

Police searched the area for the suspect vehicle which yielded negative results. Officers located at least one shell casing in the area.

No injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office.



On, police responded to the 20500 block of Hillside Drive in Lexington Park, for the report of shots fired.

Officers arrived in the area to find multiple shell casings in the roadway of Hillside Drive and Spring Hill Road. One vehicle was struck multiple times in the windshield.

No injuries were reported.



On, police responded to the 46300 block Columbus Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported of shots fired,

Witnesses told SMNEWSNET.COM they heard four to six gunshots.

Police arrived in the area and found shell casings in the area and one vehicle struck by gunfire. It is unknown if any other residences or vehicles were struck.

No injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incidents.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

